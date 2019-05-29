You are here

EU's Juncker says EU will not renegotiate Brexit withdrawal deal

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 12:11 AM

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday that the European Union was not willing to renegotiate the withdrawal deal struck with the British government, but rejected three times by Britain's parliament.
A number of the candidates to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister have said they believe the bloc should reopen negotiations.

"I will have a short meeting with Theresa May, but I was crystal clear. There will be no renegotiation," Mr Juncker said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

