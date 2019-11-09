You are here

Home > Government & Economy

EU's new chief says Brexit 'shock' has 'strengthened bloc's unity'

Sat, Nov 09, 2019 - 6:20 AM

rk_UrsulaVonDerLeyen_091119.jpg
The "shock" of Brexit has brought the rest of the bloc closer together, incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.
PHOTO: DPA

[BERLIN] The "shock" of Brexit has brought the rest of the bloc closer together, incoming European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

The turbulent Brexit process has reminded many "who have their doubts about the EU" of the benefits of being in the club, she said in Berlin.

In a wide-ranging speech on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, the former German defence minister said the bloc had shown it could grow stronger in times of crisis.

"As paradoxical as it sounds, the shock of Brexit has strengthened our unity," she said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Because it has not only shown what it means to leave the EU, but also how much each country stands to gain as part of the European Union."

SEE ALSO

Moody's downgrades Britain debt outlook to negative

Defying predictions that Britain's decision to leave would spark discord in the bloc, Ms von der Leyen said "as different as we are, when it comes to the Brexit negotiations the 27 members stand together".

Britons voted in 2016 to leave the European Union, sending shockwaves through the continent.

But a crippling political deadlock at home has seen Britain's departure date delayed three times, and the country is now gearing up for a snap election next month that could trigger fresh Brexit uncertainty.

How to avoid a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland has been one of the key stumbling blocks in the tortuous process.

The remaining EU members have firmly backed Dublin's position that there could be no barriers on the island that would jeopardise the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended three decades of sectarian violence.

AFP

Government & Economy

US wants UN to take up Dalai Lama succession: envoy

IMF approves US$450m loan tranche for Pakistan

US wants to repatriate WWII soldiers' remains from China

Moody's downgrades Britain debt outlook to negative

Officials raised alarm over White House-Ukraine talks in early July: testimony

EU Council approves EUSFTA, agreement to enter into force on Nov 21

BREAKING

Nov 9, 2019 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

US wants UN to take up Dalai Lama succession: envoy

[WASHINGTON] The United States wants the United Nations to take up the Dalai Lama's succession in an intensifying...

Nov 9, 2019 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

IMF approves US$450m loan tranche for Pakistan

[WASHINGTON] The IMF on Friday praised Pakistan's economic performance and agreed on next steps, paving the way for...

Nov 9, 2019 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

US wants to repatriate WWII soldiers' remains from China

[WASHINGTON] The US would like to strengthen military cooperation with China, including repatriating the remains of...

Nov 9, 2019 06:39 AM
Government & Economy

Moody's downgrades Britain debt outlook to negative

[WASHINGTON] Credit ratings agency Moody's on Friday downgraded the outlook for Britain's debt, citing increasing...

Nov 9, 2019 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

Officials raised alarm over White House-Ukraine talks in early July: testimony

[WASHINGTON] Two White House national security officials sounded alarms about improper pressure on Ukraine in early...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly