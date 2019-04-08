You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-AG Walter Woon to represent Lee Suet Fern in possible misconduct case

Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 9:43 AM

FORMER attorney-general Walter Woon will be acting for Mrs Lee Suet Fern, the daughter-in-law of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, in the case involving her possible misconduct in preparing the late Mr Lee's last will.

Mrs Lee's husband, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, said in a Facebook post on Monday that he is delighted to have Professor Woon on board.

"We look forward to his legal guidance and wise counsel," he wrote. "He will further strengthen the defence team of Abraham Vergis and his team at Providence Law Asia."

In January, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) referred the case to the Law Society because it appeared that she had prepared the late Mr Lee's last will and arranged for him to execute it in 2013.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The AGC said that this had placed Mrs Lee in a position of conflict and was a breach of the rules governing the conduct of lawyers because her husband was a beneficiary in the will.

The share of Mr Lee Hsien Yang, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, increased under the final will.

The AGC noted that Mr Lee Hsien Yang had said publicly that the last will was drafted by Ms Kwa Kim Li of law firm Lee & Lee. But Ms Kwa has denied drafting it.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang has also said that his wife never served as his father's lawyer. Mr Lee Kuan Yew died in 2015.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang also added that the AGC's assertion that his wife has refused to respond to the AGC was untrue, and called on the AGC to release the full correspondence with his wife.

PM Lee and his siblings have been locked in a long-running dispute over the fate of their father's house at 38 Oxley Road.

The AGC had said there will be a full hearing before the disciplinary tribunal appointed by the Chief Justice, and Mrs Lee can present her case there.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Malaysia and Singapore suspend overlapping port limits

China on big gold-buying spree

Wealthy Chinese still beating path to UK even with Brexit woes

In China, an app about Xi is literally becoming impossible to ignore

JPMorgan says watch these market correlations for warnings

White House defends Trump's Fed choices

Editor's Choice

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_S-Reits_080419_1.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BP_cyber_080419_2.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

BP_BHP_080419_3.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Energy & Commodities

BHP to cut more than 700 white-collar jobs, including some in Singapore: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening