Ex-senior civil servant to succeed retiring SBF CEO

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Business Federation (SBF) chief executive officer (CEO) Ho Meng Kit is retiring after 10 years, to be succeeded by the business chamber's current deputy CEO and former senior civil servant Lam Yi Young, 48, who joined the SBF this July.
The leadership change...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes