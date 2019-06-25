You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Ex-Venezuelan oil minister asks US court to set aside US$1.4b judgment

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 6:45 AM

nwy_Rafael Ramirez_250619_14_2x.jpg
Former Venezuelan oil minister Rafael Ramirez asked a federal judge in Houston on Monday to set aside a US$1.4 billion default verdict against him in a fraud suit brought by a defunct Houston oil company, according to court documents.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HOUSTON] Former Venezuelan oil minister Rafael Ramirez asked a federal judge in Houston on Monday to set aside a US$1.4 billion default verdict against him in a fraud suit brought by a defunct Houston oil company, according to court documents.

Ramirez, who was Venezuela's oil minister for 12 years and later served as its foreign minister and UN ambassador, said Harvest Natural Resources Inc and HNR Energia BV had failed to properly serve him notice of the lawsuit.

"Given that Ramirez was not properly served and that he lives in Europe out of the public eye, his default was not willful, and he has acted as expeditiously as he could to address the default in light of the issues caused by his being abroad," a court filing said.

Dane Ball, a partner with law firm Smyser Kaplan & Veselka LLP, which represents Harvest, declined to comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US District Court Judge Lee Rosenthal issued the default judgment on Feb 13 after Ramirez did not contest Harvest Natural Resources' claims, according to an opinion accompanying the ruling.

Harvest's suit claimed Venezuela had refused to allow the company to sell its assets in the country since 2012, leading it to lose US$472 million. It accused Ramirez and others of seeking a US$10 million bribe to approve the transaction.

Judge Rosenthal initially awarded Harvest US$472 million in damages in December, an amount he tripled in February.

Shares in Harvest ceased trading in May 2017 and the company began a three-year process of liquidating assets and winding up remaining issues from the close of the business.

Ramirez was appointed energy minister by late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 2002, serving in that job until 2014. He was briefly foreign minister under President Nicolas Maduro and later was the country's ambassador to the United Nations, but left after being accused of corruption by Venezuelan officials amid a purge of executives at state oil firm PDVSA.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

nwy_SGX_250619_8_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

International Cement fails to get SGX nod to buy African cement producer Schwenk Namibia

Most Read

1 Bitcoin climbs to US$10,000 as memories of the crypto bubble fade
2 Seven in 10 IPO stocks since 2017 trading underwater
3 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
4 40% of Sky Everton units sold
5 Stocks to watch: UOB, Aspen, Oxley, Hiap Seng, Alpha Energy, Rich Capital

Must Read

nwy_Singapore_250619_9_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Forecasting recession and recovery is a mix of science, art and timing

nwy_SEMBCORP_250619_6_2x.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions

BT_20190625_TXCHINA_3817323.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Opinion

Why China's not for turning, and its tiff with the US is going to change everything

BT_20190625_PMLEE25_3817471.jpg
Jun 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade tension 'unlikely to lead to crisis, but global economy could split'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening