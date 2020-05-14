FBI seizes senator’s phone in insider trading case, report says

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents seized the mobile phone of Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, as part of an investigation into stock sales, according to a published report.
Mr Burr, a North Carolina Republican, and three...
