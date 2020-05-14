You are here

Home > Government & Economy

FBI seizes senator’s phone in insider trading case, report says

Thu, May 14, 2020 - 12:39 PM

AB_richard-burr_140520.jpg
US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents seized the mobile phone of Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, as part of an investigation into stock sales, according to a published report.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[WASHINGTON] US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents seized the mobile phone of Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, as part of an investigation into stock sales, according to a published report.

Mr Burr, a North Carolina Republican, and three...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan seeks to end state of emergency for most regions; Tokyo to stay on alert

UK plans to cut tariffs on US agricultural imports: FT

China seen draining funds from bank system in surprise move

UN warns of global mental health crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic

France to force Web giants to delete some content within the hour

US envoy threatens to trigger return of UN sanctions on Iran

BREAKING NEWS

May 14, 2020 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Japan seeks to end state of emergency for most regions; Tokyo to stay on alert

[TOKYO] Japan was expected to lift a state of emergency across a large part of the country on Thursday, but the...

May 14, 2020 12:28 PM
Transport

Temperature checks, masks the new normal for air travel, says Dubai airport CEO

[DUBAI] Temperature screening and face masks will become common sights at airports to mitigate the spread of the new...

May 14, 2020 12:24 PM
Technology

Advocacy group says TikTok violated FTC consent decree and children's privacy rules

[WASHINGTON] A group of privacy advocacy organisations is filing a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC...

May 14, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

UK plans to cut tariffs on US agricultural imports: FT

[BENGALURU] The United Kingdom is planning to cut tariffs on US agricultural imports to advance progress on a free...

May 14, 2020 12:05 PM
Real Estate

Hong Kong land auction fails in rare property market setback

[SYDNEY] A plot of land at Hong Kong's former Kai Tak airport has failed to sell at auction in a sign the city's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.