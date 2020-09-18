You are here

Fearing supply shortfall, EU wants to buy more Covid vaccines: sources

Fri, Sep 18, 2020 - 10:14 PM

The European Union (EU) wants to raise more money to shore up its supplies of potential Covid-19 vaccines after estimating that the number of shots available next year around the world might fall short of demand, two EU sources said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) wants to raise more money to shore up its supplies of potential Covid-19 vaccines after estimating that the number of shots available next year around the world might fall short of demand, two EU sources said.

The possible move by the wealthy EU could...

