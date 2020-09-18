Fearing supply shortfall, EU wants to buy more Covid vaccines: sources

Get our introductory offer at only
[BRUSSELS] The European Union (EU) wants to raise more money to shore up its supplies of potential Covid-19 vaccines after estimating that the number of shots available next year around the world might fall short of demand, two EU sources said.
The possible move by the wealthy EU could...
