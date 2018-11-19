You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed acknowledges concerns but still sees US rate hikes

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

FEDERAL Reserve policymakers on Friday signalled further interest rate increases ahead, even as they raised relatively muted concerns over a potential global slowdown that has markets betting heavily that the rate-hike cycle will soon peter out.

The widening chasm between market expectations and the interest-rate path the Fed laid out just two months ago underscores the biggest question facing US central bankers: How much weight to give a growing number of potential red flags, even as robust US economic growth continues to push down unemployment and create jobs? "We are at a point now where we really need to be especially data dependent," Richard Clarida, the Fed's newly appointed vice chair, said in a CNBC interview.

"I think certainly where the economy is today, and the Fed's projection of where it's going, that being at neutral would make sense," he added, defining "neutral" as the policy rate somewhere between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Such a range implies anywhere from two to six more rate hikes, and Mr Clarida declined to say how many he would prefer. He did say he is optimistic that US productivity is rising, a view that suggests he would not see faster economic or wage growth as necessarily feeding into higher inflation or, necessarily, requiring tighter policy. But he also sounded a mild warning.

"There is some evidence of global slowing," Mr Clarida said.

"That's something that is going to be relevant as I think about the outlook for the US economy, because it impacts big parts of the economy through trade and through capital markets and the like."

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan, in a separate interview with Fox Business, also said he is seeing a growth slowdown in Europe and China.

"It's my own judgement that global growth is going to be a little bit of a headwind, and it may spill over to the United States," Mr Kaplan said.

The Fed raised interest rates three times this year and is expected to raise its target again next month, to a range of 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent. As of September, Fed policymakers expected to need to increase rates three more times next year, a view they will update next month.

Over the last week, betting in contracts tied to the Fed's policy suggests that even two rate hikes might be a stretch. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Property & fintech industry in Myanmar vs Singapore

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Apec can set global direction on trade: PM Lee

China, US need to accommodate each other to resolve spat

Markets set for another volatile week going into US Thanksgiving holiday

Keeping our hawker culture alive

Editor's Choice

Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
3 Noteholders, Fung Retailing extend lifeline to Toys "R" Us Asia
4 US: Dollar, yields slide on Fed official rate talk
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

BT_20181117_CVR17_NEW_3619381-1.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Brunch

Startups: Finland's ray of light

BT_20181117_LTFEC17_3620399.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity growth, industry indicators will show Future Economy Council's progress: Heng

20170724_1500886200866_4020177722780045_0_3sa0_zuann.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

NODX outperforms in October after disappointing in September

BT_20181117_LLMOU17_3620344.jpg
Nov 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, US renew collaboration in infrastructure, cyber security

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening