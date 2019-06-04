You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed 'closely monitoring' trade impact on economy: Powell

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 10:26 PM

file75h69rhv9lwst4qvdfx.jpg
The US central bank is "closely monitoring" trade disputes and the implications for the economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.
Bloomberg

[CHICAGO] The US central bank is "closely monitoring" trade disputes and the implications for the economy, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

A day after another Fed official said an interest rate cut would be needed "soon" to preserve economic growth, Mr Powell said the central bank "will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."

President Donald Trump's multi-front trade wars including the exchange of punishing tariffs with China, and new threats to hit Mexico with tariffs, have undercut business confidence and raised prices for manufacturers.

Many forecasters cite trade disputes as the main risk to the outlook and expect the US and global economies to slow. An increasing number predict the Fed will have to act to stimulate growth as early as this year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After four increases in the benchmark lending rate last year, Mr Powell and his Fed colleagues have this year repeatedly said they can remain patient while they gauge how the economy progresses.

But in a speech Monday, St Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said a rate cut "may be warranted soon" given uncertainty about trade conflicts and inflation well below the Fed's two percent target.

Mr Powell just last month said he was "comfortable" with interest rates and the economic outlook, but at a conference on improving Fed communications, he acknowledged that the Fed is prepared to move if necessary.

On the trade front, he said in the prepared remarks, "We do not know how or when these issues will be resolved."

"We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the US economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near our symmetric 2 per cent objective."

That two per cent goal has proved elusive, however, and he said the Fed is looking for ways "to strengthen the credibility of our symmetric 2 per cent inflation objective."

With inflation remaining stubbornly below the target, Mr Powell said Fed officials "must - and do - take seriously the risk that inflation shortfalls that persist even in a robust economy could precipitate a difficult-to-arrest downward drift in inflation expectations."

AFP

Government & Economy

Young, pregnant urged to take blood tests for lead after Notre-Dame fire

Mexican president expects deal with US over immigration

Hong Kong marks Tiananmen crackdown as China censors go into overdrive

Trump promises Britain a substantial post-Brexit trade deal

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China warns its citizens of police harassment, crime in US

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator

Must Read

lwx_singapore skyline_040619_94.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

doc75n74if1keh1e9iqiiaz_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_Heng Swee Keat_040619_105.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people, community for the future: Heng Swee Keat

Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel's Floatel associate in deal to create offshore housing giant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening