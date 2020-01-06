You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fed has the tools to fight next recession: Bernanke

Quantitative easing and forward guidance can provide three additional percentage points of short-term rate cuts
Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200106_BEN_3996026.jpg
Mr Bernanke says that the Fed should also consider adopting some of the tools employed by other central banks.
PHOTO: AP

Washington

FORMER Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke delivered what he called "a relatively upbeat" assessment of the US central bank's ability to fight the next recession.

While the Fed has limited room to cut short-term interest rates because they are already so low, Mr Bernanke argued that quantitative easing and forward guidance could provide enough extra punch to combat a future economic contraction.

"The new policy tools are effective," he said in a blog post summarising his address to the American Economic Association's annual meeting last Saturday. "Quantitative easing (QE) and forward guidance can provide the equivalent of about three additional percentage points of short-term rate cuts."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Bernanke said that the Fed should also consider adopting some of the tools employed by other central banks, including yield curve control out to two years and funding for lending programmes.

SEE ALSO

US Fed policy to hold 'for a time' despite persistent risks

He counselled the Fed against ruling out the possibility of pushing short-term interest rates below zero - something which many current policymakers have come very close to doing in their public remarks.

No matter what approach the Fed adopts to fight future recessions, longer-term yields will probably spend extended periods of time at zero or below, according to Mr Bernanke, now a Distinguished Fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington.

That may pose risks to financial stability. "Monetary easing does work in part by increasing the propensity of investors and lenders to take risks," he said. "Vigilance and appropriate policies, including macro-prudential and regulatory policies, are essential."

His estimate of the impact of QE and forward guidance assumes that the Fed adopts a policy of promising not to raise rates from zero until inflation reaches 2 per cent. While policymakers are considering changes in their approach to achieving their inflation goal, it is not clear they would go as far as that.

Mr Bernanke said his judgment that monetary policy will be able to combat the next recession also rests on a crucial hypothesis: that the neutral level of short-term rates which neither spurs nor restricts economic growth is between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.

If the equilibrium rate is much below that, as some Fed research has suggested, then QE and forward guidance will not be sufficient to fight off a downturn.

"In that case, other measures to increase policy space, including raising the inflation target, might be necessary," he said.

Fiscal policy may also have to play a more central role in countering a contraction - a possibility that the government should be preparing for now, Mr Bernanke said.

Central banks in Europe and Japan face even greater difficulties, largely because inflation expectations there have fallen too far. "In those jurisdictions, fiscal as well as monetary policy may be needed to get inflation expectations up," he said. "If that can be done, then monetary policy, augmented by the new policy tools, should regain much of its potency."

Mr Bernanke said that monetary policy has almost come full circle since the days of the late Fed chairman Paul Volcker.

Now, the problem is not that inflation is too high - it is the risk that it is too low.

"Low inflation can be dangerous," Mr Bernanke wrote in his blog. "Consistent with their declared 'symmetric' inflation targets, the Federal Reserve and other central banks should defend against inflation that is too low as least as vigorously as they resist inflation that is modestly too high." BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Iran says no limits on enrichment, stepping further from 2015 deal

Tough year ahead for EU as it faces economic, political, Brexit, climate change challenges

US identifies 52 sites to hit if Iran retaliates

Step up efforts to meet collection targets despite tax cuts, India tells taxmen

HK hospitalises seven more people who travelled to Wuhan

French economy will grow 1.3% with a pension deal: Le Maire

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 05:54 AM
Government & Economy

Iran says no limits on enrichment, stepping further from 2015 deal

[DUBAI] Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from...

Jan 6, 2020 05:47 AM
Government & Economy

Iraqi parliament backs government push to expel foreign troops

[BAGHDAD] Iraq's parliament on Sunday backed a recommendation by the prime minister that all foreign troops should...

Jan 5, 2020 05:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Natural Cool executive, who wears three hats, steps down

CATALIST-LISTED air-conditioning company Natural Cool Holdings' chief operating officer stepped down on Saturday,...

Jan 5, 2020 05:27 PM
Banking & Finance

3 UOB-owned fund managers pledge to invest responsibly

THREE United Overseas Bank (UOB) fund management subsidiaries have signed on to United Nations-backed guidelines for...

Jan 5, 2020 05:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit sets up S$2b debt programme

STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) has set up a S$2 billion multi-currency debt...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly