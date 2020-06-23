Federal Reserve's Powell, Treasury's Mnuchin to testify June 30 before House panel

Get our introductory offer at only
[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on June 30 about the coronavirus response, the panel said on Monday.
REUTERS
