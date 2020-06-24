Finland to open up for some European leisure travellers

Get our introductory offer at only
[HELSINKI] The Finnish government announced plans on Tuesday to scrap a 14-day quarantine period for leisure travellers arriving from some other European countries from July 13, provided Covid-19 infection rates do not rise.
Countries that qualify for the easing of restrictions will be...
