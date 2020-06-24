You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Finland to open up for some European leisure travellers

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 7:05 AM

rk_Finland_240620.jpg
The Finnish government announced plans on Tuesday to scrap a 14-day quarantine period for leisure travellers arriving from some other European countries from July 13, provided Covid-19 infection rates do not rise.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HELSINKI] The Finnish government announced plans on Tuesday to scrap a 14-day quarantine period for leisure travellers arriving from some other European countries from July 13, provided Covid-19 infection rates do not rise.

Countries that qualify for the easing of restrictions will be...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Macron says EU virus package 'advancing', in talks with Dutch PM

Twitter hides 'abusive' Trump tweet targeting protestors

Trump says border wall has 'stopped everything', including Covid-19

Singapore goes to polls on July 10 in an election 'like no other'

FairPrice to stop housing allowance for 1,000 Malaysian staff stuck here

Election will give new government fresh mandate to deal with pandemic fallout

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 07:01 AM
Transport

Ukraine airline official suspended after dead puppies found on plane

[KIEV] Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) said Tuesday that it has opened an investigation and suspended a senior...

Jun 24, 2020 06:59 AM
Transport

Volkswagen explores acquisition of car rental group Europcar: sources

[NEW YORK] Volkswagen AG is in talks to acquire car French rental firm Europcar Mobility Group SA, in a deal that...

Jun 24, 2020 06:57 AM
Technology

Huawei CFO extradition hearing to stretch into 2021

[TORONTO] Hearings on Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition to the United States from Canada...

Jun 24, 2020 06:56 AM
Technology

Microsoft chief says EU 'most influential' on tech rules

[BRUSSELS] Microsoft president Brad Smith on Tuesday said Europe was the global leader on setting rules for big tech...

Jun 24, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Macron says EU virus package 'advancing', in talks with Dutch PM

[THE HAGUE] French President Emmanuel Macron said talks on a EU coronavirus recovery fund were "advancing" on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.