You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Fire kills at least 56 in Bangladesh capital: official

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 8:53 AM
UPDATED Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 10:08 AM

BP_FIRE_210219_36.jpg
At least 45 people were killed after a devastating fire broke out in apartment buildings also used as chemical warehouses in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital, a fire official said Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DHAKA] At least 56 people were killed after a devastating fire broke out in apartment buildings also used as chemical warehouses in an old part of the Bangladeshi capital, a fire official said Thursday.

"The number of bodies may increase. The search is still going on," Bangladesh's fire service chief Ali Ahmed told AFP.

He said the blaze at Chawkbazar in the old part of Dhaka might have originated from a gas cylinder before quickly spreading through the building where highly flammable chemicals were stored.

The flames raced through four adjoining buildings, which were also used as chemical warehouses, including for storing plastic granules and body sprays.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There was a traffic jam when the fire broke out. So people could not escape," he said, describing a part of town where the streets are very narrow.

Another fire official told reporters that the blaze, which began around 10.40pm (16:40 GMT) on Wednesday, has been "confined" but not yet doused despite the efforts of more than 200 firefighters.

"It will take time. This is not like any other fire," he said, adding the inferno became so devastating due to the "highly combustible" chemicals stored there.

A police inspector at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital said at least 45 people were injured, including four people whose conditions were very critical.

A similar fire in 2010 in an old Dhaka building, which was also used as a chemical warehouse, killed more than 120 people in one of the worst fire tragedies in Dhaka.

AFP

Government & Economy

Fitch warns of British debt downgrade on 'hard' Brexit risk

US Coast Guard officer arrested for mass murder plot

Japan manufacturing shrinks for first time since 2016 amid trade war: PMI

Trump threatens tariffs on EU if no trade deal reached

New Zealand advisory group recommends country introduce capital gains tax

May hails Brexit talks 'progress' but no breakthrough

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
4 Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

City Developments Q4 profit down 54.7% to S$77.9m

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BP_Heng Swee Keat_210219_3.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More transparency sought for foreign worker criteria

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening