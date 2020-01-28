You are here

Home > Government & Economy

First coronavirus case confirmed in Germany: Bavarian health ministry

Tue, Jan 28, 2020 - 8:13 AM

rk_germany-virusoutbreak_280120.jpg
Health authorities in Germany's southern Bavarian region have confirmed the country's first case of the deadly coronavirus spreading in China.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] Health authorities in Germany's southern Bavarian region have confirmed the country's first case of the deadly coronavirus spreading in China.

The virus, which can cause a pneumonia-like acute respiratory infection, has in a matter of weeks killed more than 80 people and infected some 2,740 in China, while cases have been identified in more than a dozen other countries.

"A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus," a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that the patient was under surveillance in an isolation ward.

The ministry gave no further details on how the patient came to be infected but said he was in a "medically good state".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

France was the first European country to be affected by the outbreak, which has reported three known cases of the virus.

SEE ALSO

WHO says still probing if Chinese virus can spread before symptoms

All three had recently travelled to China and have been placed in isolation.

Germany has recommended its citizens avoid "unnecessary" trips to China as the virus spreads.

The country is also considering the possible evacuation of its nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

AFP

Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'

WHO says still probing if Chinese virus can spread before symptoms

Trump offers China help as virus spreads, markets reel

Americans should 'reconsider travel' to China over virus: State

Singapore confirms fifth case of Wuhan virus

Britain tells travellers from China virus city to self-isolate

BREAKING

Jan 28, 2020 08:34 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'

[DUBAI] Israeli citizens are not allowed to come to Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's foreign minister announced on Monday...

Jan 28, 2020 08:31 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, China, Taiwan: Markets closed for holiday

[HONG KONG] Financial markets in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Jan 28, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower for second day on virus fear

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday for the second straight day on fears over the widening coronavirus...

Jan 28, 2020 08:15 AM
Government & Economy

WHO says still probing if Chinese virus can spread before symptoms

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization said on Monday it remained unclear if the deadly coronavirus spreading in...

Jan 28, 2020 08:11 AM
Companies & Markets

Sasseur Reit closes China malls amid virus spread

IN response to the Wuhan virus spread in China, the manager of Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Sasseur Reit)...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly