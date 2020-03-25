You are here

Home > Government & Economy

First known child death in US from coronavirus

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 6:43 AM

nz_queens_250320.jpg
The first known death of a child due to the novel coronavirus in the United States was reported on Tuesday, despite the disease not typically proving severe for juveniles.
PHOTO: AFP

[LOS ANGELES] The first known death of a child due to the novel coronavirus in the United States was reported on Tuesday, despite the disease not typically proving severe for juveniles.

The death of a "youth under the age of 18" from Lancaster, just north of Los Angeles, was confirmed in a statement by county health officials.

"Covid-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level," said Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer, using the scientific term for, the disease caused by the SARS-coV-2 virus.

No further information was given, including the victim's age or sex, or whether they had other health conditions.

Multiple studies have found Covid-19 disproportionately affects older patients and those with underlying conditions.

SEE ALSO

Spain seeks Nato help as virus death toll touches 2,700

A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found juveniles "appear to have milder Covid-19 illness," with no intensive care admissions or deaths in the US as of March 16.

"Similar to reports from other countries, this finding suggests that the risk for serious disease and death from Covid-19 is higher in older age groups," it found.

Only two known cases of minors dying from the disease in China have been recorded. In one case, an infant had a pre-existing intestinal condition. The other's situation was not known.

"The risk for serious disease and death in Covid-19 cases among persons in the United States increases with age," the CDC report added.

California has been one of the worst-hit US states during the pandemic.

Los Angeles County - which is home to 10 million residents - has confirmed 662 cases of coronavirus, with at least 11 deaths.

AFP

Government & Economy

Spain seeks Nato help as virus death toll touches 2,700

French coronavirus lockdown should last 'at least six weeks': government advisors

Trump calls for quick end to US coronavirus lockdown

US congress homes in on US$2t rescue for virus-hit economy

India to go under total virus lockdown, says PM Modi

Singapore shuts entertainment spots including bars, cinemas in virus fight

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 25, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Spain seeks Nato help as virus death toll touches 2,700

[MADRID] Spain's armed forces on Tuesday asked Nato for humanitarian assistance to fight the novel coronavirus as...

Mar 25, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

French coronavirus lockdown should last 'at least six weeks': government advisors

[PARIS] The lockdown imposed last week in France to battle the coronavirus should last at least six weeks in total,...

Mar 25, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls for quick end to US coronavirus lockdown

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he wants to loosen the coronavirus lockdown in the United...

Mar 25, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

US congress homes in on US$2t rescue for virus-hit economy

[WASHINGTON] US lawmakers scrambled Tuesday to seal a deal that buttresses the teetering economy by giving roughly...

Mar 25, 2020 06:42 AM
Government & Economy

India to go under total virus lockdown, says PM Modi

[NEW DELHI] India's 1.3 billion people will go under "total lockdown" for 21 days to combat the spread of the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.