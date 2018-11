The first polls closed on Tuesday (Nov 6) in some eastern US states in a midterm election widely seen by American voters as a referendum on the first two years of Mr Donald Trump's presidency.

[WASHINGTON] The first polls closed on Tuesday (Nov 6) in some eastern US states in a midterm election widely seen by American voters as a referendum on the first two years of Mr Donald Trump's presidency.

Polling stations closed at 6pm in parts of Kentucky as well as Indiana, where Democrats are struggling to hold a crucial US Senate seat in a state won by Mr Trump in 2016.

AFP