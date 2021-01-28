You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Five-pronged strategy to build up Singapore as e-commerce hub: Chan Chun Sing

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 10:41 AM
osingyee@sph.com.sg

file7e1q7y0a3mf472bffw1.jpg
Despite the global supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic, Singapore managed to distinguish itself by keeping supply chains and connectivity with the rest of the world open and secured, said Chan Chun Sing on Thursday.
ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

DESPITE the global supply chain disruption due to border closures and export restrictions caused by the pandemic, Singapore managed to distinguish itself by keeping supply chains and connectivity with the rest of the world open and secured.

This was a point brought up by Minister for Trade and Industry, Chan Chun Sing at Amazon's Southeast Asia Online Seller Summit on Thursday, where he shared the government's five-pronged approach to build up Singapore as a global and regional e-commerce hub.

Firstly, Singapore will continue to strengthen its digital infrastructure, such as through the roll-out of two nationwide 5G networks by 2025 to enhance the nation's infrastructure capacity to handle large e-commerce orders from around the world.

The Republic will also encourage more firms to adopt digital solutions such as PayNow Corporate and E-Invoicing Network to improve baseline e-commerce capabilities.

Secondly, the government will develop a robust supply chain within the country to support a strong digital infrastructure Singapore is striving towards.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Government agencies, including Enterprise Singapore, will work closely with the logistics sector to value-add to areas like cold-chain management, retail and pharmaceutical logistics.

The government will also partner the industry to help build a strong foundation of data infrastructure to facilitate secure data sharing across supply chains.

Thirdly, building a secure and trusted digital landscape to support the shift towards digitalisation of the economy will take place concurrently with the digitalisation of Singapore's economy.

Singapore will ramp up cybersecurity to protect businesses, and strengthen digital connectivity by enabling cross-border data flows through Digital Economy Agreements (DEAs). The Republic has concluded DEAs with Australia, New Zealand and Chile.

Fourth, Singapore will do more to support local businesses in gaining e-commerce capabilities.

Previously, there had been a strong take-up of support schemes like the E-Commerce Booster Package which saw over 2,200 applications in the first six months since it was launched.

Apart from the different support schemes rolled out to bring businesses online, the government and industry players like Amazon are also aiming to develop talent to maximise e-commerce returns for businesses.

Lastly, Mr Chan said that the government will continue to ensure the policies rolled out remain consistent and effective.

"We will work with Singaporeans to continue staying vigilant, so that we can resume our economic activities sustainably and start building our new economy as quickly as possible," he said.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China wants to work with foreign peers on anti-trust issues: central bank vice-governor

In multiple messsages, Biden warns Beijing over expansionism

Biden polls higher in first week than Trump at any time

Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

US must lead world on climate crisis, says Biden

Biden resets by stressing US commitment to defend Japan

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 10:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Sen Yue in CAD probe; chairman suspended from executive functions

CATALIST-LISTED Sen Yue Holdings has been ordered by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) on Wednesday to produce...

Jan 28, 2021 10:08 AM
Government & Economy

China wants to work with foreign peers on anti-trust issues: central bank vice-governor

[SHANGHAI] China's regulators want to step up exchanges with international counterparts and strengthen co-operation...

Jan 28, 2021 10:05 AM
Life & Culture

HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series: report

[LOS ANGELES] The hit Game of Thrones fantasy franchise may be expanded to animation in a new series for...

Jan 28, 2021 09:55 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks slide at Thursday's open; STI down 1.3%

SINGAPORE shares opened sharply lower on Thursday, following Wall Street's sell-off overnight.

Jan 28, 2021 09:54 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks begin sharply lower on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tanked in the first few minutes of trade on Thursday following a rout on Wall Street,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tokyo: Stocks open down over 2% after US rout

Biden polls higher in first week than Trump at any time

Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

Federal Reserve not responsible for surging stock prices: Powell

US must lead world on climate crisis, says Biden

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for