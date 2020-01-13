You are here

Flights halted as Philippine volcano spews ash

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Manila

PHILIPPINE authorities warned on Sunday that a volcano near the capital Manila could erupt imminently, hours after it sent a massive column of ash skywards that grounded flights and coated towns across the region in fine dust.

Thousands of people living near Taal volcano, a popular tourist attraction set in the centre of a picturesque lake, were evacuated from their homes as it spewed ash, rumbled with earthquakes and lightning exploded above its crest.

A "hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days", the nation's seismological agency warned, adding that the ash could pose a risk to aircraft.

Aviation officials ordered a suspension of flights in to and out of the capital's Ninoy Aquino International Airport, after the ash cloud was reported to have reached 15,000 metres.

