You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Former aide to Chinese vice-president named in anti-graft probe

Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 2:17 PM

[BEIJING] A long-time colleague of Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan is under investigation for corruption and suspected of "serious" violation of the law, Chinese authorities have announced.

Dong Hong served as a senior disciplinary inspector under Mr Wang until 2017, when Mr Wang was chief of China's anti-corruption agency, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection (CCDI).

The CCDI, in a one-line statement on its website on Friday, said Dong was "suspected serious violation of laws and party rule".

Dong could not be reached for comment.

Public information on Dong's career is scarce, though state media articles date his relationship with Mr Wang back to the 1990s.

SEE ALSO

Yuan just had its best quarter in 12 years; could it be a new sanctuary?

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

President Xi Jinping has overseen a fierce anti-graft drive, which was spearheaded by Mr Wang and his officials in the years after Mr Xi took over the presidency in 2012.

Mr Wang, who is known to be close to Mr Xi, was appointed vice-president in 2018.

Investigations against former officials are not unusual in China, though they rarely target those in close proximity to high-level serving politicians.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for Covid-19

Johnson 'optimistic' over Brexit deal ahead of talks with EU chief

Former Thai PM Thaksin had coronavirus but recovered: source

UK's Johnson bids to woo restive party members

Advance voting begins in New Zealand election

Banks, investors pivot towards Biden win after Trump tests positive for Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 3, 2020 02:15 PM
Government & Economy

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for Covid-19

[BENGALURU] Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to US President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested...

Oct 3, 2020 01:18 PM
Government & Economy

Johnson 'optimistic' over Brexit deal ahead of talks with EU chief

[LONDON] UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "pretty optimistic" a Brexit deal could be reached as he...

Oct 3, 2020 01:16 PM
Government & Economy

Former Thai PM Thaksin had coronavirus but recovered: source

[BANGKOK] Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra tested positive for coronavirus and was treated in hospital...

Oct 3, 2020 11:50 AM
Consumer

Disneyland reopening on hold as California delays theme park guidelines

[LOS ANGELES] California's health secretary on Friday agreed to hear more input from theme park operators before...

Oct 3, 2020 11:16 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson bids to woo restive party members

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party opens its annual conference on Saturday in an edgy mood,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More are checking into hotels - for work

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Eagle Hospitality Trust's former and current directors arrested, out on bail

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.