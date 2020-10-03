You are here

Former Thai PM Thaksin had coronavirus but recovered: source

Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 1:16 PM

nz_thaksin_031073.jpg
Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra tested positive for coronavirus and was treated in hospital last month but has since recovered, a source close to the exiled billionaire told AFP on Saturday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BANGKOK] Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra tested positive for coronavirus and was treated in hospital last month but has since recovered, a source close to the exiled billionaire told AFP on Saturday.

The 71-year-old lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and spent a...

