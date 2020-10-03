Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[BENGALURU] Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to US President Donald Trump, on Friday said she had tested positive for Covid-19.
"My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I'm feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Ms Conway tweeted.
...
