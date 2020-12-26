You are here
Four injured in Berlin shooting, police say
[BERLIN] Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
A police spokesperson said four people were taken to hospital in the altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, adding there was no indication of a political motive.
The Berlin fire service said earlier on Twitter that three people were seriously injured in the shooting.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes