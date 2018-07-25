You are here

Home > Government & Economy
CYBER ATTACK AFTERMATH

Four-member committee of inquiry to look into biggest data breach in Singapore

Wed, Jul 25, 2018 - 5:50 AM

bp-pplcollage1_240718.jpg
(Clockwise from top left) The committee will be headed by former chief district judge and current member of the Public Service Commission Richard Magnus. The other members are executive chairman of cyber security solutions firm Quann World, Mr Lee Fook Sun; group chief operating officer of healthcare technology firm Sheares Healthcare Management, Mr T.K. Udairam; and assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, Ms Cham Hui Fong.
PHOTOS: ST FILE, CHANGI GENERAL HOSPITAL, ST ELECTRONICS, NTUC.ORG.SG

Singapore

THE authorities have convened a four-member Committee of Inquiry (COI) on Tuesday to examine SingHealth's cyber attack that led to the biggest data breach in Singapore.

The committee, headed by former chief district judge and current member of the Public Service

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

Most Read

1 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
2 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
3 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
4 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
5 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Jul 25, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS tells financial institutions to tighten customer verification

BT_20180725_KRVALLEY_3510720.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre

BT_20180725_YOHORIZONYTUJ_3510682.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Real Estate

En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates

BT_20180725_TAKEOVER_3510663.jpg
Jul 25, 2018
Government & Economy

UK mulls tougher foreign takeover rules

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening