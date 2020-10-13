You are here

Four new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 3:47 PM

[SINGAPORE] There were four new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,884.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday.

There were no new local...

