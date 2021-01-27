You are here

Four Singapore PRs among 25 new Covid-19 imported cases

Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 3:51 PM
UPDATED Wed, Jan 27, 2021 - 10:52 PM

fhmoh270121.jpg
MOH confirmed 25 new coronavirus cases on Jan 27, 2021, all of which are imported.
BT PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

[SINGAPORE] There were 25 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Wednesday noon (Jan 27), all of them imported and 22 of them asymptomatic.

There were no new cases in the community for the fifth day in a row, and none from workers’ dormitories. 

The imported cases had been placed on...

