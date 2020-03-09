You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 6:51 AM

rk_OlivierVeran_090320.jpg
France on Sunday banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, as the French death toll reached 19.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] France on Sunday banned all gatherings of more than 1,000 people in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, as the French death toll reached 19.

"All gatherings of more than 1,000 people are from now on banned," he said adding that officials would issue a list of events considered "useful to national life" that would be allowed to continue such as demonstrations.

AFP

Government & Economy

UK coronavirus cases rises by 30% to 273, third person dies

Coronavirus may force Americans to avoid crowds, brace for quarantines, health official warns

Brazil: Women in several cities march against Bolsonaro

Trump defiant as White House is rebuked for coronavirus response

Medics to board virus-hit California ship ahead of docking

Money FM podcast: SBF launches scheme to help firms manage manpower needs during virus outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

UK coronavirus cases rises by 30% to 273, third person dies

[LONDON] The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose by 30 per cent to 273, the...

Mar 9, 2020 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus may force Americans to avoid crowds, brace for quarantines, health official warns

[WASHINGTON] Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may need to stop attending big gatherings as the...

Mar 9, 2020 06:45 AM
Transport

Emirates expects coronavirus to impact financial performance: internal notice

[DUBAI] Emirates airline expects its financial performance to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak that has led...

Mar 9, 2020 06:43 AM
Transport

Iran Air says suspending European flights

[TEHRAN] Iran Air on Sunday announced the suspension of all its flights to Europe until further notice, a decision...

Mar 9, 2020 06:38 AM
Banking & Finance

India's Yes Bank founder arrested on money laundering allegations

[MUMBAI] The founder of India's Yes Bank was arrested on allegations of money laundering on Sunday, amid efforts to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.