You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France mulls UK travel ban over coronavirus

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 7:01 AM

rk_EdouardPhilippe_180320.jpg
France could stop British travellers from entering the country if Britain fails to lockdown to battle the coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] France could stop British travellers from entering the country if Britain fails to lockdown to battle the coronavirus, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.

He said if Britain did not take similar measures to France then "we would find it hard to accept on our territory British citizens who move freely in their own country and then come to France".

France began a lockdown on Tuesday set to last at least two weeks that prohibits all non-essential travelling.

Britain has yet to adopt such measures with schools remaining open and travel largely unrestricted.

"If we want to be coherent, we need all those who are inside the European zone to adopt methods and processes that are coherent to fight against the epidemic. Italy, France and Spain have chosen confinement," said Mr Philippe.

SEE ALSO

Venezuela asks IMF for US$5b aid over coronavirus

The EU is imposing an entry ban to its territory for an initial period of 30 days but it is not due to affect citizens of former EU member Britain or non-EU members of the passport-free Schengen zone.

AFP

Government & Economy

Venezuela asks IMF for US$5b aid over coronavirus

France reports 27 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

Cruise ship stranded off South Africa coast over virus fears

Coronavirus freezes consumer-driven US economy, testing retailers

White House, Federal Reserve rolling out plans to save US economy

US coronavirus deaths climb to 100: AFP tally

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 07:15 AM
Government & Economy

Venezuela asks IMF for US$5b aid over coronavirus

[CARACAS] President Nicolas Maduro asked the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday for a US$5 billion loan to help...

Mar 18, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

France reports 27 coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

[PARIS] French health authorities on Tuesday said that 27 more people had died over the last 24 hours from the...

Mar 18, 2020 07:11 AM
Transport

Airbus suspends production in France and Spain, shares slide

[PARIS] Airbus announced plans to halt operations at its plants in France and Spain for four days as the coronavirus...

Mar 18, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Cruise ship stranded off South Africa coast over virus fears

[CAPE TOWN] More than 1,700 people are stranded on a cruise and a cargo ship off the coast of South Africa's Cape...

Mar 18, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus freezes consumer-driven US economy, testing retailers

[NEW YORK] The coronavirus outbreak has transformed the US virtually overnight from a place of boundless consumerism...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.