France must avoid general lockdown by all means, Castex says

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 4:37 PM

France must avoid another general lockdown by all means possible in the face of a "very strong" resurgence of Covid-19, said Prime Minister Jean Castex.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] France must avoid another general lockdown by all means possible in the face of a "very strong" resurgence of Covid-19, said Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Speaking Monday on France Info radio, Mr Castex urged the public to wear face coverings as much as possible, keep contacts to a...

