France revises down coronavirus death toll

[PARIS] France on Tuesday adjusted downwards its death toll for the coronavirus as a result of revisions to how fatalities are registered in nursing homes.
The health ministry put the latest toll at 28,022, compared with a figure of 28,239 published the day earlier.
It said this...
