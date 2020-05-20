You are here

France revises down coronavirus death toll

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 7:03 AM

France on Tuesday adjusted downwards its death toll for the coronavirus as a result of revisions to how fatalities are registered in nursing homes.
[PARIS] France on Tuesday adjusted downwards its death toll for the coronavirus as a result of revisions to how fatalities are registered in nursing homes.

The health ministry put the latest toll at 28,022, compared with a figure of 28,239 published the day earlier.

It said this...

