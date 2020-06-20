You are here

France shakes off its coronavirus blues as cinemas, casinos set to open

Sat, Jun 20, 2020 - 10:38 AM

France will begin to shake off its coronavirus blues on Sunday with cinemas opening on the stroke of midnight and thousands of people taking to the streets for its midsummer music festival.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] France will begin to shake off its coronavirus blues on Sunday with cinemas opening on the stroke of midnight and thousands of people taking to the streets for its midsummer music festival.

The annual Festival of Music usually brings millions of people out in towns and cities...

