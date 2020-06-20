France shakes off its coronavirus blues as cinemas, casinos set to open

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[PARIS] France will begin to shake off its coronavirus blues on Sunday with cinemas opening on the stroke of midnight and thousands of people taking to the streets for its midsummer music festival.
The annual Festival of Music usually brings millions of people out in towns and cities...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes