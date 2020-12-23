You are here

France to reopen UK border after paralysing Britain's busiest port

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 11:07 AM

France cut off shipments from Dover in south-east England on Sunday because of concern over a faster-spreading variant of Covid-19 that prompted the UK government to lock down London and surrounding areas.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BRUSSELS] Critical trade and transportation links between the UK and continental Europe are to resume after France agreed to end a suspension that crippled Britain's busiest port at a time of high political drama over Brexit.

European Union (EU) citizens and residents able to show...

