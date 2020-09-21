You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France, UK, Germany reject US call to restore Iran sanctions

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Madrid

THE US has no authority to demand a snap-back in sanctions against Iran after quitting the 2015 nuclear deal two years ago, the French Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement with Germany and the UK on Sunday.

"We have worked tirelessly to preserve the nuclear agreement and remain committed to do so," the three countries' foreign ministers said in the statement.

Since quitting the nuclear accord in May 2018, the Trump administration has intensified efforts to pressure the Islamic Republic, ratcheting up sanctions. But the US moves have united partners such as the UK, France and Germany with Russia and China, who have sought to salvage the accord. That has left the US isolated on the UN Security Council, with most nations saying America has no authority to demand the return of international sanctions since it's no longer a party to the agreement.

The US says that the broader Security Council resolution that enshrined the accord doesn't require it to still be in the agreement, and that all of the United Nations resolutions on Iran that were in place before the accord - from a ban on arm deals to restrictions on the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile activity and its nuclear enrichment - should have gone back into effect on Saturday.

SEE ALSO

Trump says will nominate woman to succeed Ginsburg

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The US expects all UN member states to comply with their obligations to implement sanctions, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement late on Saturday.

"In the coming days, the United States will announce a range of additional measures to strengthen implementation of UN sanctions and hold violators accountable," Mr Pompeo said in his statement. "Our maximum pressure campaign on the Iranian regime will continue until Iran reaches a comprehensive agreement with us to rein in its proliferation threats and stops spreading chaos, violence, and bloodshed."

The dispute has paralysed the UN Security Council and threatened lasting damage to the global body. Most Security Council nations appear to be trying to avoid any direct confrontation on the issue until after US presidential elections in November. Democrat Joe Biden has said he would seek to return to the nuclear deal and build on it if elected as US president in November.

"I will offer Teheran a credible path back to diplomacy," Mr Biden wrote in an op-ed for CNN last week. "If Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations."

Earlier on Saturday, Iran ridiculed the US bid to forcibly restore sanctions, and said it would set Washington's military outposts in the Persian Gulf "on fire at once" if its adversary tried to start a war. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thousands challenge monarchy as huge protests in Thailand escalate

Singapore to conduct in-depth review of women's issues

Trump says will nominate woman to succeed Ginsburg

Aussie PM sees jobs recovery as virus cases dip

18 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in community

China does not have a timetable for 'unreliable entities list'

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 20, 2020 10:59 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Sunday night said that it will not be acceding to watch-listed construction firm...

Sep 20, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

FIRST Reit's manager said on Sunday that it has a received a non-binding proposal regarding a proposed rental...

Sep 20, 2020 07:04 PM
Real Estate

Verdale sells 50% of released units over launch weekend

PRIVATE residential development Verdale sold 50 per cent of the 78 units launched on Saturday, in a project jointly...

Sep 20, 2020 07:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

RAFFLES Education said in a bourse filing on Saturday that the requisition notice by substantial shareholder Oei...

Sep 20, 2020 04:08 PM
Companies & Markets

MDIS Malaysia commences arbitration proceedings against TEE International

TEE International said in a bourse filing on Saturday that MDIS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd has commenced two sets of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

AstraZeneca, under fire for vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.