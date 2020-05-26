France virus toll nears 28,500 as daily deaths slow

Get our introductory offer at only
[PARIS] The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in France neared 28,500 on Monday as the daily death toll showed signs of slowing despite the relaxation of the lockdown.
According to a health ministry statement, 28,457 people have now died from the coronavirus in France since the...
