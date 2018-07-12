You are here

Home > Government & Economy

France warns against rushing into tariff cut to defuse tensions

Thu, Jul 12, 2018 - 7:17 AM

FRANCE-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-CABINET-104831.jpg
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Wednesday against rushing into an EU tariff cut on US car imports to appease Washington, saying France and Germany should look at the impact on the car industry first.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned on Wednesday against rushing into an EU tariff cut on US car imports to appease Washington, saying France and Germany should look at the impact on the car industry first.

With Germany's powerful car industry facing the threat of higher US duties, Chancellor Angela Merkel said last Thursday she would back a lowering of European Union levies on imports of US cars.

"Before considering any solution, it's important that France and Germany look together at the impact on the car industry and that's what we are going to do in the coming weeks," Mr Le Maire said after a meeting with German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

Mr Altmaier said that Germany had not yet made a definitive decision on what action to take and wanted to see how a visit to Washington by European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker goes.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It's important to explore all the possible solutions so that in the end we adopt a joint Franco-German position and then a European position," Mr Altmaier said.

The United States currently imposes a 2.5 per cent tariff on imported passenger cars from the EU and a 25 per cent tariff on imported pickup trucks. The EU imposes a 10 per cent tariff on imported US cars.

Under World Trade Organization rules, the EU has little room to lower import tariffs for only US-made cars and would likely have to reduce them for all WTO members.

While French carmakers would be little affected by US tariffs because they have little exposure to the American market, they would face stiff competition from Asian producers if EU tariffs were cut, a prospect that worries the French government.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Hunt for Jho Low, wanted in connection with 1MDB probe, shifts to West Indies

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

South Korea says US-China trade war may hit exports of intermediary goods

Singapore SMEs could do with more to help them go global: accounting body

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
3 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
4 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
5 Temasek returned 12% in FY18, but warns of near-term risks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Venture to 'hold', cuts target price to S$17.83

doc70z2syr7wcjo7aqtcbg_doc70z6cxk77idwj5kv6it.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening