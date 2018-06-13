French farmers call for pursuit of fuel blockades

France's main farm union called early on Wednesday for protestors to continue a blockade of refineries and fuel depots after the government failed to ease their concerns.

[PARIS] France's main farm union called early on Wednesday for protestors to continue a blockade of refineries and fuel depots after the government failed to ease their concerns.

"We have worked a lot but we did not get enough. We are disappointed given farmers' involvement," Christiane Lambert, head of the FNSEA which organised the protests, said after meeting with Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert.

She called farmers to hold blockades until at least the morning.

Talks lasted until around 0300 local time (0200 GMT).

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Oil and gas major Total said on Tuesday that 3.5 pervcent of its petrol stations in France had run out of fuel on the second day of the blockade disrupted distribution.

The protests were triggered by France's decision to allow Total to use imported palm oil at a biofuel plant, which would compete with biodiesel made from locally produced oilseed crops, further souring relations between the EU's biggest farm sector and the government of President Emmanuel Macron.

REUTERS