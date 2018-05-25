You are here
SINGAPORE ECONOMY
Full-year NODX growth forecast untouched by low Q1 showing
NODX rose 1.1% yoy in first three months, much lower than 10.4% posted in previous quarter
Singapore
THOUGH non-oil domestic export growth was much lower in the first three months of 2018, government planners have stuck to their earlier full-year forecast for NODX.
Trade promotion and enterprise development agency Enterprise Singapore is still looking at year-on-year
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg