G-7 finance ministers to discuss coronavirus this week

Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers will discuss by phone this week how best to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on economic growth, French Finance Minister Le Maire said on Monday.

"There will be a concerted action. Yesterday I spoke with the G-7 president, the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and this week we will have a meeting by phone of the finance G-7 ministers to coordinate our responses," Mr Le Maire told France 2 television.

He also said that eurozone finance ministers would also be in touch with one another and that he would speak with European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde.

"We must act so that this impact that we know will be important on growth, be as limited as possible," he added.

REUTERS