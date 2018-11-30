You are here

G20-bound Merkel's plane makes emergency landing in Cologne

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 6:46 AM

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel's plane, headed for the G-20 summit in Argentina, made an emergency landing in Cologne on Thursday due to a technical problem, the Chancellery said.

"Following a technical problem, the official plane landed safely in Cologne," it said, without indicating when she could leave again.

The Airbus A340-300, named Konrad Adenauer after Germany's first post war chancellor, was met on the tarmac by fire engines, the German news agency DPA said, adding that Dr Merkel was waiting for a replacement plane to taker her to Buenos Aires.

The plane turned back from the Netherlands and landed in Cologne because it was the only base with a a replacement plane, the news agency said.

AFP

