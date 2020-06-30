GE2020: PSP to contest PAP in Nee Soon GRC

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will be fielding five candidates to contest Nee Soon GRC as previously announced, going up against the incumbent PAP team helmed by Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam.
The PSP candidates are adult educator Kala Manickam, 52; IT project...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes