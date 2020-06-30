You are here

GE2020: Tanjong Pagar GRC sees face-off between PAP and PSP

Tue, Jun 30, 2020 - 12:26 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

Nomination papers are up at Bendemeer Primary School, the nomination centre for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, Jalan Besar GRC and Radin Mas SMC.jpg
Nomination papers are up at Bendemeer Primary School, the nomination centre for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, Jalan Besar GRC and Radin Mas SMC.
BT PHOTO: OLIVIA POH

THE People's Action Party (PAP) will be contesting the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) to defend late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's stronghold, Tanjong Pagar group representation constituency (GRC). 

The PAP slate comprises Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, 50, Minister...

