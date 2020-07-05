You are here

GE2020: 'Wrong and irresponsible' of PAP govt to call elections now, says Tan Cheng Bock

Sun, Jul 05, 2020 - 4:53 PM
kellyng@sph.com.sg

It is "wrong and irresponsible" of the People Action Party (PAP) for calling an election in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and putting Singaporeans' lives at risk, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Tan Cheng Bock said on Sunday, as he called for a national debate on the ruling party's...

