You are here

Home > Government & Economy

General mask use OK where hand-washing, distancing difficult: WHO

Tue, Apr 07, 2020 - 12:16 PM

nz_tedros_070484.jpg
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said masks alone though were no "silver bullet" to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 70,000 people.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[GENEVA] The WHO said Monday that facemasks could be justified in areas where hand-washing and physical distancing were difficult, as it teamed up with Lady Gaga to launch a giant coronavirus awareness concert.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said masks alone though were no "silver bullet" to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 70,000 people.

"Countries could consider using masks in communities where other measures such as cleaning hands and physical distancing are harder to achieve because of lack of water or cramped living conditions," Mr Tedros told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

"Masks should only ever be used as part of a comprehensive package of interventions There is no black or white answer, and no silver bullet. Masks alone cannot stop the COVID-19 pandemic."

However, he stressed that the mass use of medical masks could exacerbate the shortage of protective equipment for healthcare workers.

SEE ALSO

Sergio Rossi, Italian shoemaker and ready-to-wear ally, dies at 84

Meanwhile he teamed up with US singer Lady Gaga to announce a concert on April 18 entitled "One World: Together at Home".

It is billed as a "global broadcast and digital special to support frontline healthcare workers" and the WHO.

The gig will feature stars including Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Mr Tedros also lashed out at "racist" suggestions from some scientists that Africa could be used as a testing ground for a vaccine, which is thought to be 12 to 18 months away.

"Africa cannot and will not be a testing ground for any vaccine," he said, adding that the suggestion was a hangover from the "colonial mentality".

"It was a disgrace, appalling, to hear during the 21st century, to hear from scientists, that kind of remark. We condemn this in the strongest terms possible, and we assure you that this will not happen," he added.

 

AFP

Government & Economy

New Zealand's central bank adds local government debt to stimulus plan

Australia job ads dive most in decade, taste of pain to come

Proposed law to allow special arrangements for voters, candidates affected by Covid-19 restrictions

Europe weighs a half-trillion euro plan to stem virus recession

Trump announces 3M deal for millions of masks

Indonesia raises US$4.3b in first 'pandemic bond'

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 7, 2020 12:31 PM
Life & Culture

Sergio Rossi, Italian shoemaker and ready-to-wear ally, dies at 84

[NEW YORK] As a teenager, Sergio Rossi and his brother, the sons of a bespoke shoemaker, would travel up and down...

Apr 7, 2020 12:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong consumer lender PrimeCredit explores sale

[HONG KONG] PrimeCredit Ltd, a Hong Kong consumer credit company, is exploring a sale of the business, according to...

Apr 7, 2020 12:19 PM
Companies & Markets

ACRA, SGX RegCo give companies more time to hold AGMs

THE Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) are...

Apr 7, 2020 12:16 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand's central bank adds local government debt to stimulus plan

[SYDNEY] New Zealand's central bank on Tuesday said it would buy up to NZ$3 billion (S$2.56 billion) of local...

Apr 7, 2020 12:12 PM
Government & Economy

Australia job ads dive most in decade, taste of pain to come

[SYDNEY] Australian job advertisements suffered their largest drop in more than a decade in March amid strict social...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.