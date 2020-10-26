You are here

German government warns Thai king not to conduct politics from Germany

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 7:20 PM

Germany is continuing to look into the behaviour of Thailand's king, who tends to spend long stretches of time in Bavaria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, as opposition protests in Thailand gain speed.
PHOTO: AFP

[BERLIN] Germany is continuing to look into the behaviour of Thailand's king, who tends to spend long stretches of time in Bavaria, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, as opposition protests in Thailand gain speed.

"We are monitoring this long-term," Mr Maas said. "It will have immediate consequences if there are things that we assess to be illegal."

In Bangkok, protesters planned to march to the German embassy on Monday to present a petition to Berlin to investigate the king's use of his powers while in the European nation.

The German government has said it would be unacceptable for him to conduct politics from Germany.

REUTERS

