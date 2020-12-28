You are here

German politicians reject swift easing as deaths top 30,000

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 4:16 PM

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that Germany "must not risk everything we have achieved with quick easing, otherwise it will start all over again."
[BERLIN] German officials ruled out a rapid lifting of the nation's coronavirus restrictions as the country's death toll from the disease ticked above 30,000.

