Germany's Scholz says European banking deadlock has to end: FT

[BENGALURU] Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz called on the European Union to end a deadlock and move forward with key banking union projects if it does not want to be pushed around on the international stage, according to an op-ed for the Financial Times.

Germany will consider European Union-wide bank deposit reinsurance, a scheme that would significantly enhance the resilience of national deposit insurance, Mr Scholz wrote in the op-ed.

Mr Scholz wrote that the European financial markets are still fragmented, barriers to free flow of capital and financial liquidity still exist and a need for uniform taxation of banks in the EU is needed.

He also added that being dependent for financial services on either United States or China is not an option.

