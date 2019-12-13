You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GIC to buy European logistics portfolio for 950m euros

Fri, Dec 13, 2019 - 9:30 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Valeo, Wemding, Germany.png
GIC has signed an agreement to acquire a pan-European logistics real estate portfolio, Maximus, for around 950 million euros (S$1.44 billion) from funds managed by affiliates of alternative investment manager Apollo Global Management.
PHOTO: APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT

GIC has signed an agreement to acquire a pan-European logistics real estate portfolio, Maximus, for around 950 million euros (S$1.44 billion) from funds managed by affiliates of alternative investment manager Apollo Global Management.

This is in line with GIC's strategy to scale up its wholly-owned P3 logistics platform, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund announced on Friday.

Headquartered in Prague, P3 manages and develops European warehouse properties, and has operations in 13 countries. It has over 5.3 million square metres (sq m) of assets under management and land bank for further development.

The Maximus portfolio spans more than 1 million sq m of industrial space. It comprises 28 assets located in core logistics hubs such as Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Netherlands, Belgium and Austria. P3 will manage the portfolio.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Maximus has a diversified tenant base which includes companies in the automotive, e-mobility, distribution, e-commerce and last-mile logistics sectors.

SEE ALSO

GIC to buy European logistics portfolio for 950m euros

"As a long-term value investor, logistics continues to be an attractive sector for GIC," said Lee Kok Sun, GIC Real Estate chief investment officer. The sector will keep growing, supported by strong e-commerce growth, and is expected to generate steady income streams in the long run, Mr Lee added.

The acquisition is one of the largest real estate investment deals in Europe this year and the largest in Germany, according to P3 Logistic Parks chief investment officer Otis Spencer.

With GIC's support, P3 is also actively looking for further investment deals to strengthen its position in Europe, Mr Spencer said.

The Maximus acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and any requisite regulatory approvals.

BREAKING

Dec 14, 2019 02:22 PM
Government & Economy

Modi risks losing focus on Indian economy as protests build

[NEW DELHI] A new law on Indian citizenship is threatening to pull Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus away from a...

Dec 14, 2019 02:11 PM
Banking & Finance

China's Ant Financial, US asset manager Vanguard announce China advisory venture

[SHANGHAI] Chinese fintech company Ant Financial Services and US asset management firm The Vanguard Group have...

Dec 14, 2019 01:43 PM
Technology

TikTok owner forms JV with state media in blockchain, AI

[HONG KONG] ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, started a joint venture with a state-owned Chinese media group to...

Dec 14, 2019 01:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hedge funds grow more bullish on coffee as Brazil’s reserves vanish

[NEW YORK] Top coffee supplier Brazil is running out of reserves, and investors are taking note.

Dec 14, 2019 12:43 PM
Life & Culture

Divers search for remaining bodies from NZ volcanic eruption

[WELLINGTON] Divers searched seas around New Zealand's volatile White Island Saturday for two people still missing...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly