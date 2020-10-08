You are here

Govt rolls out additional Covid-19 relief measures for property sector

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 9:25 PM
UPDATED Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 10:19 PM
The government on Thursday announced additional temporary relief measures for property developers hit by disruptions to construction timelines as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
ELIGIBLE property developers hit by disruptions to construction timelines due to Covid-19 can take up additional temporary relief measures with immediate effect, the government said on Thursday night.

The additional relief measures are:

• A further six-month extension of the...

