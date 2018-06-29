You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Gunman kills at least five, injures others in Maryland newsroom

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 6:58 AM

BP_MarylandShooting_290618_31.jpg
A gunman killed at least five people and "gravely injured" at least three others when he sprayed a newsroom in the Maryland capital of Annapolis with gunfire on Thursday, authorities said.
PHOTO: AFP

[ANNAPOLIS, Maryland] A gunman killed at least five people and "gravely injured" at least three others when he sprayed a newsroom in the Maryland capital of Annapolis with gunfire on Thursday, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested soon after the attack at the Capital Gazette's office, without exchanging gunfire with police. Police said they did not know his motive but believe the suspect, a white male adult who used a long gun, acted alone.

Phil Davis, a Capital Gazette crime reporter who was in the building at the time of the shooting, said in an interview with the Baltimore Sun that the newsroom looked "like a war zone".

Mr Davis and others were hiding under their desks when the shooter stopped firing, the Capital Gazette reported. The company runs multiple newspapers out of its Annapolis office.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I don't know why he stopped," said Mr Davis. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatising it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."

Mr Davis said later that he was safe and being interviewed by police.

One law enforcement source told CBS News the suspect was a male in his 20s who had no identification on him. Two law enforcement sources told CBS News the suspect used a shotgun and CNN reported he was not being cooperative with police.

Police recovered something they thought might have been an explosive device. About 170 people were evacuated from the building, which has been secure, police said.

Law enforcement in Baltimore and New York City deployed extra officers to the office of the New York Times and other major media outlets as a precaution, authorities said.

"There is no active threat at this time," said Officer Andrew Lava, a New York police spokesman.

The Annapolis shooting is being treated as a local incident and not one that involves terrorism, a law enforcement official said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the scene assisting local authorities, the official said.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene," Mr Trump said in a tweet.

Capital Gazette publishes a stable of newspapers in and around Annapolis, home of the US Naval Academy. The oldest of them traces its roots to the early 1700s. The papers have thrived by focusing on local news in the shadows of two much larger competitors, the Washington Post and Baltimore Sun.

Live video images showed people leaving the building, walking through a parking lot with their hands in the air. Scores of police vehicles were on the scene.

Jimmy DeButts, an editor at the Capital Gazette, tweeted that he was devastated, heartbroken and numb.

"I'm in no position to speak, just know @capgaznews reporters & editors give all they have every day. There are no 40 hour weeks, no big paydays - just a passion for telling stories from our community," he wrote.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

EY tax practitioners urge Asean to work together on tax matters

More power for taxmen to search persons, premises with changes to GST

EDBI joins US$42m funding round for automation firm Puppet

Q1 growth slows more than estimated on weak consumer spending

Singapore's third desalination plant officially opens

Singapore inks MOUs with UK to strengthen air force and boosting national security

Editor's Choice

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

Most Read

1 Goldman Sachs lunch at Singapore's Taste Paradise set the scene for 1MDB's money probe
2 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
3 Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
4 Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court
5 No Signboard to launch hawker-themed fast food chain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Yuan_290618_3.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asian currencies tumble on multiple fear factors

BP_oBike_290618_4.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Startups

Was oBike just building to sell?

BP_canberra_290618_5.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Real Estate

Canberra Link EC site likely to be hotly contested

BP_Asean_290618_6.jpg
Jun 29, 2018
Government & Economy

EY tax practitioners urge Asean to work together on tax matters

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening