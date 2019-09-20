You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Haze clears over Singapore ahead of F1

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 12:50 PM

ak_f1track_200958.jpg
Singapore's skies were clearer on Friday and air quality improved as smog from Indonesian forest fires drifted away, easing fears that this weekend's Formula One race may be affected.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's skies were clearer on Friday and air quality improved as smog from Indonesian forest fires drifted away, easing fears that this weekend's Formula One race may be affected.

Raging blazes in Indonesia have been spewing toxic haze over neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia, with Jakarta deploying security forces and water-bombing aircraft to tackle them.

The Indonesian fires are an annual problem during the dry season when farmers use illegal slash-and-burn techniques to clear land for agriculture, but this year's are the worst since 2015.

Thick smog had been hanging over Singapore since last weekend, pushing air quality to unhealthy levels, obscuring the waterfront skyline and sparking fears that Sunday's showpiece F1 night race could be affected.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But on Friday the skies were largely clear, with only a light haze over the city, while air quality improved to a "moderate" level of around 60 on the National Environment Agency's scale.

A reading between 101 and 200 indicates unhealthy air quality.

The wind direction could however still change ahead of the weekend and push smog back over Singapore.

F1 organisers say they have a contingency plan if the haze worsens and have been stocking up on face masks to protect against pollution which spectators can buy at the circuit.

Indonesia and Malaysia have been worst affected by haze from the fires, which are burning on Indonesia's Sumatra island and the Indonesian part of Borneo. Borneo is shared between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

Thousands of schools have been forced to close in both countries amid mounting health concerns, while several airports have shut in Indonesian Borneo due to poor visibility.

On Friday more than 2,600 schools were closed in Malaysia, education authorities said.

The worst-affected state was Sarawak, on Borneo, where more than 1,000 schools were shuttered and air quality reached "hazardous" levels in one area bordering Indonesia, according to an official index.

Indonesia meanwhile had some success in "cloud-seeding" --inducing rain using chemicals sprayed from planes - with the technique producing a downpour over hard-hit Riau province on Sumatra, disaster agency spokesman Agus Wibowo said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Giant construction project takes shape in remote North Korea

South-east Asia risks faring worse in the next downturn than in the 2007-09 crisis: report

China to set stricter targets for polluting cities in heating season

One dead, five hurt in Washington, DC shooting: police

Japan August consumer inflation cools to 2-yr low in blow to BOJ

China cuts slightly its new one-year lending benchmark rate

Editor's Choice

BT_20190920_POWELL_3898278.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian markets unmoved by central banks' latest actions

nz_hsk_200920.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia FTAs support multilateral trading system: Heng

BP_Keppel_200919_4.jpg
Sep 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits on acquisition binge amid low interest rates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly