You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hindu nationalist group says India unlikely to accept China-led trade deal

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 9:21 PM

[NEW DELHI] India is unlikely to sign a China-backed Asia-Pacific trade pact because of opposition from industry and farmers, a powerful nationalist group tied to Prime Narendra Modi said on Friday, in a blow to prospects for creating a giant free trade zone.

Trade ministers from 16 countries are trying this week to negotiate the terms of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Beijing in a new effort to break down barriers in an area home to 45 percent of world population.

But progress has been slow, in large part because of disputes between China and India over access to markets and lists of protected goods.

The Hindu nationalist group, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said there was little support in India for the treaty.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"During the wider consultations, none of the sectors appreciated the idea of going ahead with RCEP," said Ashwani Mahajan of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the group's economic wing.

"Given the opposition from all the sectors, it is not likely that the government will go ahead with the pact."

India's trade ministry has said it remains engaged in talks over the pact, seeking to strike a balance between tariff cuts and domestic sensitivities.

The pact includes the 10 members of the Asean grouping of Southeast Asian nations and six Asia-Pacific countries, such as major economies China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Asean countries are pushing for the pact to be concluded by December 2019 as protectionism rises across the world, affecting prospects for growth.

Indian farmers believe the pact will force cuts in tariffs on farm goods, leading to cheaper imports, such as dairy products, into a country where agriculture is still the mainstay of a population of 1.3 billion.

Several other industry groups in India, such as steel, engineering and auto makers have opposed New Delhi's participation in the pact, citing the threat of cheaper imports from China.

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal dropped out of the Beijing meeting citing parliament engagements, and has sent trade officials instead.

A finance ministry official said there were concerns about Chinese goods flooding the Indian market.

"RCEP for us is almost like FTA with China, so we really need to be careful," said the official, who declined to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the talks.

"We need to make RCEP work for us if we sign it, else we should not. It does not matter how much time it will take."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

China warns of retaliation after Trump threatens fresh tariffs

Singapore factory outlook still negative in July, despite slight uptick

Consumer and tech goods most likely to be hit by Trump's new tariffs

Thousands of Hong Kong civil servants rally, wave of protests planned

EU states vote on IMF pick as field narrows

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

doc76hizvjfzyqayz9s4oe_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly